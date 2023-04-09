WOW! Rishi Kapoor’s 71st birth anniversary: Here are the renowned star's top movies from his impressive career, reminding of his on-screen aura

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor would have turned 71 on Monday. Leukaemia took his life three years ago, yet his films and other works allowed his memory to endure among everyone.

He appeared in a wide range of films, including Mulk, Kapoor & Sons, Bobby, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba among many more.

Paresh Rawal completed the actor's unfinished role in his most recent film, Sharmaji Namkeen. Today, on the 71st birth anniversary of the actor, we will look into his best films which will always remain in our memory.

Karz

Rishi Kapoor portrayed Monty Oberoi, a character plagued by flashbacks from his past life in Subhash Ghai's musical thriller Karz (1980). The movie is renowned for its heart-pounding plot and enduring music.

Bobby

Rishi Kapoor made his acting debut with the 1973 movie Bobby, which was also a huge hit. Dimple Kapadia's career was established by the romantic musical film.

Amar Akbar Anthony

In the enduring comedy Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), directed by Manmohan Desai, Rishi Kapoor portrayed one of the three main characters. His portrayal of Akbar is still favorably recalled.

Kabhi Kabhie

Yash Chopra's romance drama Kabhi Kabhie, which starred Rishi Kapoor and an ensemble cast, was released in 1976. He received praise from critics for how he portrayed Vikram Khanna.

Chandni

In the Yash Chopra-directed movie Chandni from 1989, Rishi Kapoor co-starred with Sridevi. It's a timeless romance film with lovely music and breathtaking settings.

Agneepath

In the role of Rauf Lala in Agneepath, Rishi Kapoor allowed us all to witness his most sinister side. Rauf Lala is a terrible person who founded his empire on illegal activity, primarily the trafficking of young girls. Rauf Lala is not a good individual at all.

Kapoor & Sons

In the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, Rishi Kapoor played the grandfather, a 90-year-old man, in one of his final appearances. He received praise for his moving and uplifting performance.

Mera Naam Joker

Rishi Kapoor's remarkable career as a star actor began with Mera Naam Joker (1969). playing a young person who has a crush on Simi Garewal, his schoolteacher, At age 14, Rishi received his first national honour. Even now, when you see his performance, which was produced by his father Raj Kapoor, you can see how well he captured the confusion of his character's sexual awakening.

Rafoo Chakkar

Rafoo Chakkar was lovely in drag as Rishi just stole the show. This entertaining Indian adaptation of Some Like It Hot was directed by Narendra Bedi. Amazingly, Hiten Paintal, the son of Paintal, played the friend of Rishi's son Ranbir in Bachna Ae Haseenon decades later. But the chemistry was different.

Laila Majnu

One of Rishi's best performances was in Laila Majnu (1976). He truly experienced the character's grief, suffering, and torment on the Rajasthani sand dunes as the legendary lover. The movie's director is H S Rawail. Rishi delivered Madan Mohan songs with great emotion, such as Barbaad-e-Mohabbat ki dua saath liye jaa. Stunning in every way.

