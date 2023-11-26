Wow! Ronit Roy praises Salman Khan's ‘Elephant’s Memory,’ and reveals having a good bond with him; Says 'We grew up together, shared struggles'

MUMBAI : Salman Khan, a superstar, is one of the most important figures in the film industry. In Bollywood, he has dominated the box office with multiple hits. Stars that have collaborated with him have heaped praise upon the celebrity. Ronit Roy, a childhood friend, is now speaking out against the actor.

For those who don't know, Salman is producing the upcoming movie "Farrey," in which Roy will appear. He revealed his close relationship with the Bollywood actress in a recent disclosure, highlighting their strong affinity that formed as they "grew up together."

Ronit Roy said that Salman Khan and his younger brother Rohit Roy have a cordial friendship. Ronit claimed that his and Salman's friendship was “much deeper.”

He also recalled that, though he didn't elaborate, there was a time when he felt about something. He did add that the Tiger 3 star had since expressed forgiveness to him, suggesting that their previous disagreements had been resolved.

Ronit said he didn't remember the incident, but he asked Salman to explain it after noticing he was really distressed. He said, “We grew up together, a few times, we struggled together. He was very naraaz (upset) with me for something. I don’t want to hurt my friend, he is my childhood friend.”

Ronit Roy added, “best thing about him (Salman Khan) is he doesn’t let anybody know, he just quietly does. If I ever need anybody, I’ll call him. He’ll be there. Salman has “an elephant’s memory” and “people don’t know how intelligent he is.”

In an earlier discussion, Rohit talked about an instance where Salman called him a "fat cow." He disclosed that the subsequent dialogue with the actor was crucial to his ‘physical metamorphosis.’ Rohit claimed he had gained a significant amount of weight and was becoming impatient as nothing was working. Salman heard Rohit say he wasn't happy. Despite his best efforts, nothing seemed to be happening. Salman gave him a look and stated, “You look like a fat cow, even I wouldn’t give you any work.”

Salman and Rohit had a lengthy conversation, and what Salman said to him that day caused him to completely change physically. He made the decision at 45 or 46 that he wanted to be the sexiest 50-year-old before he was 50, and did eventually.

