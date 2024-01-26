Wow! Sachin Pilgaonkar's Musical Journey: From Childhood Humiliation to Devotional Song Triumph

MUMBAI: Sachin Pilgaonkar, a stalwart in the Marathi film industry, recently marked a significant musical milestone by recording a special song for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The song, a re-recording of "Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari," holds sentimental value for Sachin, who lip-synched to it in the 1975 film "Geet Gaata Chal." With humility, he reflects on the overwhelming experience of being part of such opportunities that "can only come to you, and you can’t think of getting or chasing them."

The actor-turned-singer has a rich musical history, making his devotional song debut with "Ramayan Ki Chaupaiyan Ram Siya Ram." The song, composed by Deepak Pandit and originally sung by Jaspal Singh, adds a spiritual dimension to Sachin's multifaceted career.

However, Sachin's journey into singing was not without its challenges. In a candid conversation with News18 Marathi, he recounts a pivotal moment from his childhood when he faced humiliation at a relative's home. His parents, both accomplished singers, were asked to perform, but when Sachin joined in, he was labelled "besura" or dissonant by his uncle, who declared that he could not sing.

This incident left a lasting impact on Sachin Pilgaonkar, propelling him to embark on a determined journey to learn singing from the age of 7. Overcoming the initial setback, he evolved into an accomplished singer, contributing to many of his Marathi productions.

In another interview, Sachin reflects on the dynamics of his career, highlighting that while acting took the forefront, singing took a back seat. Despite having 200 songs to his credit, he acknowledges that many fans may not be aware of his singing prowess. He believes that audiences may have enjoyed his songs without realizing they were performed by the versatile Sachin Pilgaonkar.

