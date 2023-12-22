Wow! Sai Dharam Tej Hails 'Salaar' as Telugu Cinema's Marvelous Feat Alongside Bollywood and Hollywood Titans

MUMBAI: In a heartening note shared on X, actor Sai Dharam Tej expressed his pride in witnessing the incredible journey of Telugu cinema. As 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' hit the screens alongside Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Hollywood blockbuster 'Aquaman,' Sai Dharam Tej hailed it as a "marvellous feat."

Under the caption "Cinema is winning," accompanied by hashtags like Telugu Film Industry, Hindi Film Industry, and Hollywood, Sai Dharam Tej shared his thoughts on this significant moment in the world of cinema.

Reflecting on the achievement, he wrote, "It feels so proud & fantastic looking back at the long way Telugu cinema has come. With #Salaar making our equal presence felt alongside a Hindi film #Dunki & Hollywood film #Aquaman, it is definitely a marvellous feat that we were hoping to achieve very long back and it's come to life this day."

Acknowledging the convergence of three magnificent film industries on the same day, Sai Dharam Tej emphasized the surreal nature of the experience. He remarked on the blurred borders, signifying the unity of cinema that stands tall today.

In a warm farewell to 2023, Sai Dharam Tej extended gratitude to everyone involved in bringing this moment to life. He congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his hat-trick success with 'Dunki' and sent best wishes to Prabhas for setting the reels on fire with 'Salaar.'

'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,' directed by Prashanth Neel, boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju, promising an epic action drama for audiences.

