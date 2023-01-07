Wow! Sakshi Malik raises temperatures with her latest holiday pictures

All eyes for actress Sakshi Malik as she raises temperatures in bikini from her latest vacation. Check out the pictures below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 16:55
movie_image: 
Sakshi Malik

MUMBAI: We have seen and loved actress Sakshi Malik in different projects. The Bom Diggy Diggy Bom girl from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is unforgettable. 

Over the time, the actress has been blessing the internet with sizzling pictures and fitness videos, which are definitely grabbing attention of the fans. 

Having said that these latest pictures of the actress Sakshi Malik are grabbing the attention of the fan as she has dropped few pictures from her vacation, indeed these pictures and setting the internet on Fire, she is no doubt attracting the eyeballs of the fans with her hot looks and she has to be blamed for exploding the social media with her pictures.

Also read – (Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Chandani Sharma raised temperatures with her hot looks)

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actress in such pictures while setting some major vacation goals. Also, we look forward to more of her in the upcoming days. 

What are your views on actress Sakshi Malik and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let as no in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ (Wow! Akshay Kumar has his eyes on sequels; THESE are the franchise films he has lined up)

Sakshi Malik Sakshi Malik hot Sakshi Malik fans Sakshi Malik sexy SAKSHI MALIK BIKINI Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/01/2023 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oops! Sahiba is unable to create a good impression in front of the clients
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Ishika Gagneja and Samaira Jain roped in for Reliance Entertainment’s new OTT series
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Exclusive! Aranyak fame Mandeep Kumar roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Half CA!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
WOAH! After the breakup rumours, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for the first time
MUMBAI : Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship has been in the past for a few years. A few months ago,...
Wow! The trailer of Bawaal is all set to release on this date
MUMBAI: One of the much awaited and talked about movies Bawaal, which has Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the leading...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Shocking! Salman Khan fumed during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and lashes out at Jad Hadid like never before
MUMBAI : The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as Salman Khan comes and gives...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
WOAH! After the breakup rumours, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for the first time
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Patani
WOAH! After the breakup rumours, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for the first time
Kangana Ranaut
Hilarious! Kangana Ranaut and Aveneet Kaur’s dancing video goes viral; netizens say, “Dance kam mukkebaji zyada lag rahi hai”
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! Bride to be Parineeti Chopra and Groom to be Raghav Chadha visit golden temple before their upcoming wedding
Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan and more actors who impressed one and all with their performance in the first half of 2023
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar has his eyes on sequels; THESE are the franchise films he has lined up
Ranbir Kapoor
Must read! “When I heard the script, I was scared” - Ranbir Kapoor on Animal