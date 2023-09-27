Wow! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 teaser released, could you catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan?

Tiger 3 Teaser has dropped today. Fans of Salman Khan and neutrals have declared it as a blockbuster. The action seems to be fabulous. This time, Avinash Singh Rathore has been doubted as a traitor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 18:33
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 Teaser has dropped today. Fans of Salman Khan and neutrals have declared it as a blockbuster. The action seems to be fabulous. This time, Avinash Singh Rathore has been doubted as a traitor. 

Also read - Wow! Tiger ka Message has arrived and it says "Tiger abhi tak Hara nahi" check out the teaser

He has to prove himself to the citizens of the nation that he is indeed a nationalist. We see that Tiger is again off to fight some baddies spread all over the world. One of the big highlights of Tiger 3 is going to be the cameo of Pathaan. 

Well, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan fans have spotted Pathaan. Well, at least, some of them claim to do so. Take a look at some of the posts on X...

We saw how Tiger did a cameo in Pathaan which made audiences go crazy in the theatres. This time, Pathaan will come to save Tiger who will reportedly be tied up in a jail in Pakistan. Yes, the Pakistan angle is very much there in the film. 

There is a huge jailbreak sequence which has been shot in Madh Island. It seems they will make a Jai and Veeru style escape with SRK driving a bike with a side car. Fans cannot wait for the same.

Also read -Wow! Tiger ka Message has arrived and it says "Tiger abhi tak Hara nahi" check out the teaser

Tiger 3 is going to come in theatres on November 10, 2023. Emraan Hashmi and Ridhi Dogra are also part of the cast.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Tiger 3 Pathaan Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"I want to create his happily ever after story", says actress Sunayana Fozdar who has adopted a furry friend from Aarey Colony Jungle.
MUMBAI: Actress Sunayana Fozdar reveals that her life has become a rollercoaster ever since she welcomed "Mowgli" into...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Surbhi Jyoti to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupamaa to slip into depression post Samar’s death
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! "Bechari ke paas kapde Nahin Hai" netizens trolls Disha Patani on this latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who is known not...
Box office! Jawan was Rock study on Tuesday, have a look at the total collections
MUMBAI: Movie Jawan is grabbing the attention of more and more fans by every passing day, the movie which has super...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Surbhi Chandna to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Recent Stories
Disha
Shocking! "Bechari ke paas kapde Nahin Hai" netizens trolls Disha Patani on this latest photoshoot
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha
Shocking! "Bechari ke paas kapde Nahin Hai" netizens trolls Disha Patani on this latest photoshoot
Jawan
Box office! Jawan was Rock study on Tuesday, have a look at the total collections
Meezaan
Exclusive! "I would definitely loved to play a Rockstar on screen, but I have never got offered" Meezaan Jafri
Divya
Exclusive! "The character of Ladli is same Divya Khosla Kumar, she is exactly same like this character" director Radhika Rao
GANAPATH
"Tiger would be amongst the top action heroes in the world", says the director Vikas Bahl of Ganapath - A Hero Is Born as he is all praise about Tiger Shroff
Parineeti Chopra
Aww! Newly wed Parineeti Chopra recorded the song ‘O Piya’ for her wedding with Raghav Chadha