Wow! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 teaser released, could you catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan?

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 Teaser has dropped today. Fans of Salman Khan and neutrals have declared it as a blockbuster. The action seems to be fabulous. This time, Avinash Singh Rathore has been doubted as a traitor.

Also read - Wow! Tiger ka Message has arrived and it says "Tiger abhi tak Hara nahi" check out the teaser

He has to prove himself to the citizens of the nation that he is indeed a nationalist. We see that Tiger is again off to fight some baddies spread all over the world. One of the big highlights of Tiger 3 is going to be the cameo of Pathaan.

Well, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan fans have spotted Pathaan. Well, at least, some of them claim to do so. Take a look at some of the posts on X...

#ShahRukhKhan fans know that Megastar #SalmanKhan is gonna Destroy every Record with #Tiger3. OPENING , WEEKEND, WEEK, ATG, HGOTY, Every Record will be at TIGER's feet. #TigerKaMessage



Their meltdown is obvious. Let them cry.pic.twitter.com/ZJcTX8dBXI — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 27, 2023

We saw how Tiger did a cameo in Pathaan which made audiences go crazy in the theatres. This time, Pathaan will come to save Tiger who will reportedly be tied up in a jail in Pakistan. Yes, the Pakistan angle is very much there in the film.

There is a huge jailbreak sequence which has been shot in Madh Island. It seems they will make a Jai and Veeru style escape with SRK driving a bike with a side car. Fans cannot wait for the same.

Tiger 3 is going to come in theatres on November 10, 2023. Emraan Hashmi and Ridhi Dogra are also part of the cast.

Credits - Bollywood Life