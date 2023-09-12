Wow! Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor celebrate 25 years of being married, share unseen wedding pictures

MUMBAI: Sanjay has been part of well known films like Raja', 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', 'Bloody Daddy', among others, while his better half recently made her OTT debut with the series Fabulous Life of Bollywood Lives.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor are one of the most popular star couples of the Hindi film industry. The couple is celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today. Sanjay has been part of well known films like Raja', 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', 'Bloody Daddy', among others, while his better half recently made her OTT debut with the series Fabulous Life of Bollywood Lives.

Sanjay took to his Instagram account and shared some wonderful memories from his wedding and a few other candid moments and captioned it, “25 Years”. Check out his post here;

Sanjay and Maheep tied the knot in 1997 and have two children; Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay is the youngest brother of Boney and Anil Kapoor. Shanaya meanwhile will be making her acting debut in the Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha.

Maheep gained immense popularity with the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where she stood out for being brutally honest and upfront about things. In the series’ second season she spoke about Sanjay cheating on her and said, “Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

Seema asked her if she had forgiven Sanjay for it and Maheep said, “For what happened 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved on... Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is life-long." She later added, "I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me.

Credit-Midday