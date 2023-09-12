Wow! Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor celebrate 25 years of being married, share unseen wedding pictures

Sanjay has been part of well known films like Raja', 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', 'Bloody Daddy', among others, while his better half recently made her OTT debut with the series Fabulous Life of Bollywood Lives.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 13:38
movie_image: 
Sanjay

MUMBAI: Sanjay has been part of well known films like Raja', 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', 'Bloody Daddy', among others, while his better half recently made her OTT debut with the series Fabulous Life of Bollywood Lives. 

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor are one of the most popular star couples of the Hindi film industry. The couple is celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today. Sanjay has been part of well known films like Raja', 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', 'Bloody Daddy', among others, while his better half recently made her OTT debut with the series Fabulous Life of Bollywood Lives. 

Also Read-Explosive! Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor makes shocking revelation about her marriage with the actor

Sanjay took to his Instagram account and shared some wonderful memories from his wedding and a few other candid moments and captioned it, “25 Years”. Check out his post here;

Sanjay and Maheep tied the knot in 1997 and have two children; Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay is the youngest brother of Boney and Anil Kapoor. Shanaya meanwhile will be making her acting debut in the Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha.

Maheep gained immense popularity with the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where she stood out for being brutally honest and upfront about things. In the series’ second season she spoke about Sanjay cheating on her and said, “Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

Also Read-Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Maheep Kapoor to participate in the show?

Seema asked her if she had forgiven Sanjay for it and Maheep said, “For what happened 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved on... Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is life-long." She later added, "I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Midday

Sanjay Kapoor Luck by Chance Raja Bloody Daddy Sirf Tum The Fame Game Maheep Kapoor Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 13:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Vivek Dahiya opens up about acting journey, casting couch, and marriage with Divyanka
MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are one of the most loved couples on television. The two fell in love...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan reveals that Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra are only running the house and the rest of the housemates are clueless
MUMBAI: The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode took place yesterday where Salman Khan came and gave an insight about how the...
Box office! Animal scores highest second Friday, whereas Sam Bahadur continuous to be decent
MUMBAI: Movie Animal os the talk of the town, the movie had a blockbuster week one, and got some great reviews from the...
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan’s mom Indira Badhuri hospitalized; to undergo pacemaker surgery
MUMBAI: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan’s mother Indira Bhaduri was admitted to Hinduja...
Star Plus's Dance Reality Show, Dance + Pro, will showcase a varied range of talent and skills! Audience To Witness Desi Tadka With A Modern Twist!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and...
Exclusive! Ankita Gupta talks about his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “Before entering the house Priyanka and I weren’t speaking to each other”; reveals if he regrets doing Bigg Boss Season 16
MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta is a well known television actor and he has a massive fan following.He is best known for his role...
Recent Stories
Animal
Box office! Animal scores highest second Friday, whereas Sam Bahadur continuous to be decent
Latest Video
Related Stories
Animal
Box office! Animal scores highest second Friday, whereas Sam Bahadur continuous to be decent
Amitabh Bachchan
Must Read! Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law and Jaya Bachchan’s mom Indira Badhuri hospitalized; to undergo pacemaker surgery
Sushant
What! Sushant Singh Rajput had transformed his Mumbai house for his character in Kedarnath, here is the viral video
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Congratulations! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their 2nd anniversary, let’s see what the memory lane hold
Kartik Aaryan
Wow! Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 gets a new title, here is the new title
Malvika Raaj
Gorgeous! Malvika Raaj dazzles in sister Sonaakshi Raaj's designed underwater creature-themed lehenga at the mehendi ceremony; Check out PICs here!