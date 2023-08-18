Wow! Sasural Simar Ka 2 famed Kajal Pisal reveals interesting details of her upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt

Kajal has been part of popular TV shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’.
Whoa! This actor played a whopping 45 roles in just one film making a world record and its not Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda or Sanjeev KumarKajal Pisal became a household name after her role in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. she is now all set and excited to be seen in a film that also stars Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She confirmed being part of the untitled project after being spotted at the Chitrakoot Studious. 

Pisal, who was caught off guard said, “I’m part of the upcoming project that features both Kareena and Alia. I’m delighted to be in the same frame.” She further added, ‘But seriously, it's not the correct time to speak and reveal much details about the same,” 

Speaking of collaborating with Dharma Productions for the first time, Kajal said, “It’s the very first time I’m shooting with them and I’m honoured to be part of this beautiful project” She added, “Khan and Alia Bhatt are beautiful and amazing actors. They are my favourite and I enjoyed watching them onscreen.”

Kajal has been part of popular TV shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’.

