Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's old photo attending Kajol's mehendi ceremony with young Aryan resurfaces online; Check out PIC here!

MUMBAI: Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, two Bollywood actors, have a close friendship bond. Both of them soon developed a connection and became one of the most sought-after on-screen pairs. According to an old photo, the Khan family has been together for decades, having attended the actresses' pre-wedding festivities.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol conquered the Indian cinema industry with the 1993 movie Baazigar. In the end, the couple emerged as the most adored on-screen duo that viewers desired to see in each love story. Their friendship has grown closer ever since. Recently, an old photo of the celebrities has gone viral on the internet. It shows SRK, his wife Gauri Khan, and their son Aryan Khan posing with the actress at her mehendi ceremony.

The actress is seen in the widely shared photo seated in the front, smiling wildly at the camera. In this picture, Kajol is seen looking lovely while two individuals are applying henna to her hands. The Khans who accompanied her for the photo were posing right behind her. Baby Aryan is seen focusing on the mehendi design that a woman is drawing on his little hands while the parents are occupied creating memories.

"Throwback Thursday: This picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri and Aryan from Kajol's Mehendi ceremony is pure gold," a user wrote on X (previously Twitter), sharing the priceless picture.

Throwback Thursday: This picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri and Aryan from Kajol's Mehendi ceremony is pure gold @iamsrk @itsKajolD @gaurikhan



pic.twitter.com/sNcvungqPB — Arzoo #Jawan (@SHAH_MyLoveLife) July 23, 2020

Here are a few of the famous SRK-Kajol movies, though, to refresh memories. Karan Arjun, in which the actors delivered a very good performance, and others like, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

everyone sincerely hopes that filmmaker Karan Johar's vision of a Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol film develops soon, as he mentioned in a previous interview with popular news portal.

