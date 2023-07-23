What! Kajol sparks controversy by asking Shah Rukh Khan, “How much did Pathaan Really make?”

Kajol, as we know, has always been outspoken and never shies away from speaking her mind. Many times it has also gotten her into trouble for saying too much or being too loud.
MUMBAI:  Kajol and SRK are an iconic on-screen couple who have worked in some of the highest grossing Hindi films of all times like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Baazigar, etc. The duo have a huge fan following who love seeing them together. Some fans even think that Kajol knows Khan better than anyone else, even better than Gauri.

Also Read-What! Kajol trolled for using the ‘N-Word’ on social media, gets brutally trolled; “intolerable loud”

Recently at an interview, Kajol seemed to have sparked some controversy when she said, " I'd like to ask Shah Rukh Khan How much did Pathaan actually make?" Pathaan is SRK's come back film after 4 years, which made more than a 1000 crores at the box office. Kajol's statement has not gone down well with SRK fans who wonder if the duo's friendship is as strong as before. While some know that Kajol was joking and said it in good humor. One netizen wrote, "Needs Guts To Go Against The Tide And Spit Facts Of #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan PR Mafia In Bollywood" another wrote, "Aur kuch logo ko abhi bi lagta hai Pathaan ka collection real tha"

 

 

Also Read-Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone,  John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. The film had a cameo by Salman Khan who played his character Tiger in the film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatoday


    

