What! Kajol trolled for using the ‘N-Word’ on social media, gets brutally trolled; “intolerable loud”

MUMBAI: Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues to entertain audiences with projects like Lust Stories 2, Tribhanga and Devi amongst others. The actress is currently seen in the OTT series The Trail, which is the official Indian remake of the American series The Good Wife.

Kajol has always been known to speak her mind and never shies away from giving her opinions where it matters. Recently the Actress’s video went viral where she has used the N-Word which is considered offensive and a racial slur for Africans. Netizens are shocked and disappointed at the video where Kajol has casually used the word without showing any responsibility and showing total ignorance.

One netizen commented, “This is so cringe i might die from second hand embarrassment.” another wrote, “Kajol has always been so intolerable loud obnoxious brat.” check out the comments below.

The Trail is getting mixed reviews from viewers. It began streaming recently on Disney+ Hotstar. She was also seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 which impressed many.

