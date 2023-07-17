What! Kajol trolled for using the ‘N-Word’ on social media, gets brutally trolled; “intolerable loud”

Kajol has always been known to speak her mind and never shies away from giving her opinions where it matters. Recently the Actress’s video went viral where she has used the N-Word which is considered offensive and a racial slur for Africans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 11:54
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI: Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues to entertain audiences with projects like Lust Stories 2, Tribhanga and Devi amongst others. The actress is currently seen in the OTT series The Trail, which is the official Indian remake of the American series The Good Wife.

Also Read- Woah! Kajol makes a shocking comment when asked about daughter Nysa Devgan's behaviour with paparazzi

Kajol has always been known to speak her mind and never shies away from giving her opinions where it matters. Recently the Actress’s video went viral where she has used the N-Word which is considered offensive and a racial slur for Africans. Netizens are shocked and disappointed at the video where Kajol has casually used the word without showing any responsibility and showing total ignorance. 

One netizen commented, “This is so cringe i might die from second hand embarrassment.” another wrote, “Kajol has always been so intolerable loud obnoxious brat.” check out the comments below.

Also Read- Trolled! "She is Jaya Bachchan 2.0", netizens troll actress Kajol for her latest public appearance

The Trail is getting mixed reviews from viewers. It began streaming recently on Disney+ Hotstar. She was also seen in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2 which impressed many.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Kajol Dilwale Lust Stories 2 The Trial Tanhaji Yeh Dillagi Baazigar Salaam Venky Fanaa My Name is Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 11:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOAH! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets a release date; to clash with THIS film
MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas was announced a couple of years ago. The film was...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad runs to stop Sahiba, The latter points out his silence
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Sexy! Elli AvrRam’s bikini game is to the point, sets the gram on fire yet again with the new picture
MUMBAI : Actress Elli AvrRam is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space, over...
Must Read! “Disha Patani ka carrier Sankat Mein Hai” netizens drops some hilarious comments as they see the new pictures of Palak Tiwari
MUMBAI: Actress Palak Tiwari has been the grabbing the attention of the fans over the time her sizzling pouters, the...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start Tour of Prem; Vadodara is their first destination – Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Reaching out to fans by visiting different cities is surely a great promotion idea, and the makers of Rocky Aur...
Meena Kumari Biopic: OMG! Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra in legal trouble as the late actress’s family set to file a case against the duo for the upcoming biopic: “They have no right to barge in, they are thieves”
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon was last seen on the big screens in Adipurush which failed to make a mark at the box office. The...
Recent Stories
Vijay Sethupathi
WOAH! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets a release date; to clash with THIS film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijay Sethupathi
WOAH! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas gets a release date; to clash with THIS film
ELLI AVRRAM
Sexy! Elli AvrRam’s bikini game is to the point, sets the gram on fire yet again with the new picture
Disha Patani
Must Read! “Disha Patani ka carrier Sankat Mein Hai” netizens drops some hilarious comments as they see the new pictures of Palak Tiwari
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to start Tour of Prem; Vadodara is their first destination – Deets Inside
Meena Kumari
Meena Kumari Biopic: OMG! Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra in legal trouble as the late actress’s family set to file a case against the duo for the upcoming biopic: “They have no right to barge in, they are thieves”
Neeraj Pathak
Exclusive! Writer-director Neeraj Pathak reveals when Apne 2 will go on the floors