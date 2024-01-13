Wow! Shah Rukh Khan Cheers for Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram: A Spectacle of Action and Emotion

MUMBAI: In a tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Looking forward to #GunturKaaram my friend @urstrulyMahesh !!! A promising ride of action, emotion and of course. Massss!!! Highly inflammable!" The Bollywood icon also shared the film's trailer, expressing his eagerness to witness the cinematic spectacle.

This exchange of support is not the first between the two stars. Previously, in September, after watching "Jawan," Mahesh Babu had praised Shah Rukh Khan's performance on social media. The camaraderie between the two actors was evident as SRK responded with gratitude, acknowledging Mahesh's encouraging words.

"Guntur Kaaram" marks Mahesh Babu's return to the silver screen after a two-year absence, with his last appearance in the 2022 film "Sarkaru Vaari Paata." The movie features Mahesh Babu in the lead role alongside talented actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Vennela Kishore, and Easwari Rao.

The storyline revolves around Mahesh's character, Rowdy Ramana, who falls in love with a journalist determined to expose the city's criminal activities.

While the film has received mixed reviews from audiences, Mahesh Babu's performance has garnered widespread acclaim. Shah Rukh Khan's shoutout further adds to the buzz surrounding "Guntur Kaaram," making it a must-watch for fans of both Telugu and Bollywood cinema.

Credit: News 18



