Box office! Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram shatters all records on day 1, whereas Merry Christmas falls flat, here are the collection

MUMBAI :This time is the best time for all the fans and the movie lovers, this Friday we have seen more 5 movies releasing on 12th January, all these movies has grabbed decent attention much before their releases, they have set a decent excitement among the fans and finally we see all these movies are getting some great reviews and the collection speaks about the same.

Talking about the winner of all movies, Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh BAbu has shattered all the box office records on day 1 itself, the movie has collected 42 crores across all languages at the pan India level, the movie is loved for its great acting and brilliant execution. On the other hand, the first ever south Alien based onvie Aylaan has grabbed the attention ever since the teaser was out, the movie has collected around 4 crores on day 1.

Well the movie grabbing the attention at the pan India level is movie HanuMan, the movie starring Teja Sajja in the title role, alongside Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai is a complete visual treat says the fans all over, well the movie has collected around 11 crores at the pan India level on day 1.

On the other hand movie Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has collected very average numbers inspite of a decent buzz before the release, the movie has collected around 2.55 crores across the nation, and lastly movie Captain Miller starring versatile actor Dhanush is also getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie has collected 8.65 crores at the pan India level across all languages.

Indeed this is the best time for all the movie goers as we see so many releases across languages, and these numbers speak about the love these movies are getting, what are your views on these numbers and which your favourite movie, do share in the comment section below.

