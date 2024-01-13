What! Here is what went wrong with the movie Merry Christmas

Movie Merry Christmas is getting some mixed reviews, let us have a look at the factors that are pulling the movie down
Merry Christmas

MUMBAI: Movie Merry Christmas that has great talents like Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnnu Anand, Ranjan Raj, Aditi Govitrikar, Pratima Kazmi in the leading role is the current of the town, the movie which is directed by one of the finest minds of Indian cinema Sriram Raghavan has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out and that is purely because of the buzz and the interest level created by the Shriram Raghvan movies earlier.

Movie Merry Christmas has finally hit the big screen on 12th January (Yesterday) and it has opened to some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience, well today let us have a look at the points and factors which have not gone in the favour of the movie and are trying to pull the movie down.

Weak storyline

One of the weakest points of the movie is the storyline which is very weak, if we compare the movie Merry Christmas with earlier movies of the director, this movie has a very weak and Flat story, which is the talk of the town among the fans and audience and they are very much disappointed.

Screenplay

Another point which is putting the movie down is the screenplay of the movie, the screenplay is weak especially in the first half and many people have complained that the first half is a little dragged and boring.

Also read Must Read! Here's what we can expect from movie Merry Christmas

Less of thrill elements

As we have seen in many previous movies of the director Shriram Raghavan some great level of thrill and suspense, especially in the movie Badlapur and Andhadhun, many fans are saying that the movie Merry Christmas has very less amount of thrill and suspense

Climax

Another weak point of the movie has to be the climax which could have been done in a better way, the climax of the movie, if you have seen it, is a little confusing and abrupt.

Well these are the points and elements that are not working in the favour of the movie Merry Christmas, if you have seen the movie, what are your views on these mentioned points, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Merry Christmas review! This Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a slow poison and gripping till the last scene

