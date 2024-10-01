Must Read! Here's what we can expect from movie Merry Christmas

MUMBAI : Movie Christmas has been grabbing the attention of the fans and is the talk of the town since the movie was announced. The movie, which is coming from the one of the finest minds of Indian cinema, Sriram Raghavan has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role.

Ever since the trailer of the movie was out, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the movie as it is always a treat to watch the Sriram Raghavan's because of the thrill factor. Merry Christmas as all set to hit the big screens soon and today, let us have a look at the points and elements that we can expect from the movie.

Thrilling content

The movie is coming from one of the brilliant Minds of Indian cinema Sriram Raghavan who is known for his thriller movies, over the time with his content driven movies, the filmmaker has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, the same is expected from the movie Merry Christmas

Unique pair of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

For the first time we are going to see the actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on big screen, from the trailer we have seen some unique and amazing chemistry between the two, well one cannot guess from the trailer what is actually cooking between the two, but it will be a treat to watch this fresh new pair on screen

Strong performances

One of the major factors of Sriram Raghavan movies are the performance and same is expected from the movie, glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer, it will be a treat to was the never seen before side of the actress Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

Storyline

Another major factor of the movie has to be the storyline which is one of the USP of Sriram Raghwan movies, nothing has been given in the trailer and the audience are hooked and excited to know more about the story which can be one of the high points of the movie.

Well, these are the amazing elements and points that are making the movie a much anticipated one and are expected from the movie Merry Christmas which is all set to hit the big screen on 12th January.

