Merry Christmas review! This Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a slow poison and gripping till the last scene

Movie Merry Christmas has finally hit the big screens and here is the complete review of the movie.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 09:00
Katrina

MUMBAI: Movie Merry Christmas has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie that is directed by one of the finest minds of Indian cinemas, Sriram Raghavan has some great talents like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. After several delays and postponement, the movie has finally hit the big screen and definitely, it has all the elements that are required for a thrilling entertainer.

The movie deals with two of the important characters, Maria played by Katrina Kaif and Albert played by Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is based on a Christmas night when two strangers meet and after certain chain of events, how their lives change is something shown in the movie.

The screenplay of the movie is very strong under the storytelling that is very gripping all though the movie. It takes off a little late, though. The direction given by Sriram Raghavan is beautiful and definitely keeps you hooked and booked till the last scene.

Talking about the performances, no doubt it was a treat to watch actor Vijay Sethupathi delivering a great performance. Also, the comedy one liners coming from the side of the actor was amazing. On the other hand, actress Katrina Kaif is looking supremely beautiful throughout the movie. She will definitely grab your attention with her character. In fact, in many scenes, she is taking the limelight. On the other hand, actors like Tinu Anand, Sanjay Mishra and Vinay Pathak had very less to offer but they were decent on their part.

Also read- Must Read! Here's what we can expect from movie Merry Christmas
 
Talking about the positive points of the movie, it has to be the story line which which is fresh and based on a single Christmas night. The second half just takes off right from the very first scene. The performances coming from the side of the actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi was a treat to watch. The one liners coming from Vijay Sethupathi will definitely make you laugh. The story build up is done beautifully. Also, the twist and turns in the movie are definitely high points of Sriram Raghavan movies and the same is what we see in one as well. 

Talking about the negatives, it has to be the first half of the story, which is slow. It takes a lot of time to build the story and crafting the thrill elements. Like most of the Shriram Raghavan movies, there are many open ended questions with this movie.

Well, having said all these points, Merry Christmas is a treat for all the thrillers fans with very less or minimal loopholes. If you are a fan of Sriram Raghavan movies and love watching suspense and thrillers, this one is definitely for you.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 3/5 for Merry Christmas.

If you have seen the movie, do you reviews in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 09:00

Merry Christmas review! This Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a slow poison and gripping till the last scene
Merry Christmas review! This Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a slow poison and gripping till the last scene
