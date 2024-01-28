Wow! Shahid Kapoor's Cinematic Brilliance: 8 Must-Watch Movies from Romantic Ventures to Intense Dramas

MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor, a renowned figure in the Indian film industry, has etched his mark through a diverse range of roles in countless successful movies. From romantic heartthrobs to intense characters, Shahid's filmography stands testament to his versatility and acting prowess. Here are 8 must-watch movies from Shahid Kapoor's illustrious career:

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In this Bollywood romantic comedy, Shahid Kapoor leads the cast as a woman pretends to be a millionaire to find a suitable husband but ends up falling in love with a man hiding his true identity.

Vivah (2006)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivah portrays the story of Prem and Poonam, navigating through the challenges of an arranged marriage. The film beautifully emphasizes the sanctity of marriage and family values.

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Platform: Netflix

A comedic tale where a fisherman saves Jeetu from committing suicide, leading to a series of comical consequences as Jeetu is forced to pose as a man with hearing and speech impediments.

Also Read: Exclusive! "For the first time, I was actually nervous while shooting with Shahid Kapoor" - Kriti Sanon

Jab We Met (2007)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A rich industrialist's life takes unexpected turns when he meets a vivacious young woman on a train. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film is a delightful blend of romance and drama.

Haider (2014)

Genre: Action, Drama, Crime

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Platform: Netflix

Set in the backdrop of insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, Haider follows a young man's quest for answers about his father amid political turmoil.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Genre: Thriller, Action, Crime, Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Platform: Zee5

Udta Punjab sheds light on drug abuse in the region, featuring Shahid Kapoor as a troubled rockstar entangled in the web of addiction.

Kabir Singh (2019)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance, Action

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Platform: Netflix

A remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh delves into the complex life of a medical student struggling with anger issues and intense devotion.

Bloody Daddy (2023)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Platform: JioCinema

Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of an undercover detective in Bloody Daddy, breaking a drug delivery ring and facing a personal crisis when his son is abducted.

Shahid Kapoor's filmography spans a spectrum of emotions and genres, making these 8 movies essential for any cinephile.

Credit: Pinkvilla

