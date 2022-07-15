Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF

To-be-actress Shanaya Kapoor is one of the inspirations when it comes to fitness and these pictures on social media are giving us major motivation.

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 13:29
movie_image: 
Shanaya

MUMBAI: The daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and soon-to-be actress Shanaya Kapoor is no doubt one of the major attractions on social media. Much before her acting debut, Shanaya Kapoor grabbed the attention of millions with her amazing look. No doubt she is considered one of the most loved star kids in B-Town and with her amazing posts, over time she has created a huge fan base for herself and her fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

Actress Shanaya Kapoor has been ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling looks. She is one such youngster who is also known for being a fitness enthusiast. We have also seen many pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress which define the passion and the dedication of the actress towards fitness.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the fitness posts of the actress which have been grabbing the attention of the fans and have given major fitness goals.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Shanaya Kapoor gets massively trolled over her recent public appearance in shorts; netizens says 'maa baap ke adbhut sanskar dikhai de rahe hain'

Looking at these pictures we won't be wrong in saying that Shanaya Kapoor is one of the major head-turners in the Bollywood industry who defines fitness and gives workout motivation. She is indeed one of the major fitness motivators from today's generation.

What are your views on the fitness pictures of the actress Shanaya Kapoor and how will you rate her in terms of fitness, do let us know in the comments section below.

Shanaya Kapoor is slated to make her acting debut with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Sushmita Sen gets massively trolled for her relationship with the Lalit Modi, netizens are saying ‘Inke lovers Har din Badalte Hain’


 

Shanaya Kapoor SHANAYA KAPOOR FANS SHANAYA KAPOOR FITNESS Shanaya Kapoor hot Sanjay Kapoor Bedhadak Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 13:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
CONGRATULATIONS! Pushpa Impossible fame Naveen Pandita blessed with a baby girl
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know how actors...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Upcoming Drama! Atharva demands separate house keys
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Shocking! Kadru finds out THIS about Vinta and gets shocked
MUMBAI : It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Pushpa gets angry with Bapudra’s shocking move, fights back
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how young actors were in a relationship with her for fame, sex and money says " After they used me they dumped me and never looked back at me"
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the...
HEARTWARMING! Mohena Kumari shares the FIRST glimpse of her baby boy, reveals her newborn's name
MUMBAI : Mohena Kumari who delivered her first baby on 15 April has been enjoying her motherhood ever since then. The...
Recent Stories
Shanaya
Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF
Latest Video