Wow! SRK fans are hyped while preparing for the King Khan’s birthday celebration, check it out

MUMBAI: The King Khan of the Hindi film industry, Shahrukh Khan has made such a place in people’s hearts and minds that he is no more just a regular person but also an emotion.

Shahrukh Khan aka SRK, is not just famous on national level but is also known and loved internationally. The actor is the brand ambassador of tourism for Dubai and is one of the most educated actors in the industry.

Shahrukh has the most loyal and dedicated fan base that keeps expanding and the actor enjoys a massive following of 43.2 million on his Instagram profile.

Now, it is SRK’s birthday today, that is 2nd November and on this special day, there is a ritual created by the actor according to which he comes from his bungalow Mannat to wave to his fans and celebrate his special day with the people whom he loves the most.

This happens at 12am, after which the social media gets filled with all celebration posts and this is exactly what happened even this year, including celebration of his 2 super successful movies this year and excitement of another upcoming movie at the end of the year.

Now, fans of Shahrukh Khan have united to celebrate his birthday and have posted on social media, the preparations and the dedication that goes into the huge party.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the video, all the fans of the actor are happy and busy in the preparations of the celebration.

