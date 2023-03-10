Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look

The competent Deols have set the big screen on fire every time they come up there. Be it veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, or Bobby Deol, they have always graced the silver screen with their presence.
MUMBAI: The competent Deols have set the big screen on fire every time they come up there. Be it veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, or Bobby Deol, they have always graced the silver screen with their presence. 

It seems like now, the younger generation of the Deol family is set to take over the success realm as Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol is set to make an entry into Bollywood with Dono. Recently, Rajveer revealed what he has learned by watching his family and also discussed Sunny’s reaction to his debut.

In a recent interview with India Today, junior Deol discussed his father and Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol’s reaction to his upcoming debut film Dono. 

Stating that he is “happy”, Rajveer mentioned, “I don’t think I ever had a conversation with him about becoming an actor. I think he always just knew that I would take this route. They were happy. My dad was relieved. He told Avnish ‘My son can act’.”

Further discussing the things that he has learned by watching his family over the years, he said, “The one thing I have picked up on is that it is the best thing to leave your work at the door. When you are home, carrying work home, it results in a longer day than it should be.” 

Rajveer added, “The one thing that relaxed me was that I should not try to be my dad or my Dada or Chachas. Having an individual stamp on this industry takes its time, but I shouldn’t be pressured by all the greats that have come from my family.”

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya, Dono will not only the debut of Rajveer Deol but also of Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon. Slated for release on the 5th of October this year, Dono will delve into romance, relationships, and matters of the heart.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

