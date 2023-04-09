Exclusive! Rajveer Deol has a hilarious reply on being asked about facing clash with father Sunny Deol in future

During the trailer event of his movie Dono, Rajveer Deol spoke in detail about his movie and also reacts when asked about clashing with Sunny Deol in coming time.
Rajveer Deol

MUMBAI: The trailer of the movie Dono, which has Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon is finally launched during the Press Conference held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast of the movie. 

During the Press Conference and the Q and A round, there were few questions thrown at the debutant Rajveer Deol and he spoke in detail about his upcoming movie, favourite actor, his icons, his father Sunny Deol. 

Rajveer Deol says that he has grown up watching his father’s movies and he considers him as his icon. He was so much into his father’s movie that he was inspired to join the army due to the roles played by his father Sunny Deol. The actor also says that in the future, if there is a clash between of his movie with his father's, he won't be having any pressure because after all, he will be doing a movie after trusting a script. He would rather be cheering for his father's movie as well.

Rajveer Deol also says that he believes in making a separate identity. There is a legacy being carried by his father and he believes in crafting his own niche, creating a market based on his own craft.

Indeed, right from the trailer, we can say the actor Rajveer Deol looks very promising and we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie Dono, which also marks the acting debut of the actress Paloma Dhillon. 

Movie Dono is all set to hit the big screen on 5th October 2023. 

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

