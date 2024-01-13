Wow! Sunny Deol Nostalgic About Lohri Celebrations and Mom's Sweets

MUMBAI: In a delightful picture posted on his Instagram account, Sunny Deol can be seen immersed in the festive spirit, dancing in front of a Lohri fire. Dressed in a cozy grey cardigan, black tee, grey joggers, and a stylish black bucket cap, Sunny radiates happiness in the celebration.

Accompanying the joyful image, the 'Gadar 2' star penned a heartwarming note that resonates with the essence of Lohri. He reminisced about the cherished memories of his mom's sweets and the shared laughter of neighborhood celebrations during simpler times. Sunny expressed gratitude for those heartwarming moments, emphasizing the significance of such memories in today's bustling world.

The post concluded with Sunny Deol extending warm wishes to everyone for a very prosperous Lohri, encapsulating the festive spirit and the blessings of the season.

In 2023, Sunny Deol achieved significant success with the release of 'Gadar 2,' marking a historic milestone in his illustrious career. The actor is gearing up for another power-packed project as he collaborates with Ayushmann Khurrana for 'Border 2.' The film, directed by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of J.P. Dutta is set to commence shooting in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, Sunny Deol has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline, including 'Baap,' 'Lahore 1947,' and 'Soorya.'

As Sunny Deol continues to captivate audiences with his performances, his heartfelt Lohri greetings provide a glimpse into the actor's personal celebrations and the importance of embracing cherished traditions.

