Wow! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol engaged to his longtime girlfriend, scroll down to know more

Karan Deol is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Apne 2’ co-starring Sunny Deol
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 14:10
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was in news for being busy with his upcoming film Apne 2 in which he will be seen sharing screen space with his father. However, he’s currently being talked about over his personal life. News doing the rounds suggest that Karan Deol is already engaged.

If news reports are to be believed, the actor got engaged to Drisha, who’s the great-granddaughter of popular filmmaker Bimal Roy. It’s said that the two have been dating each other since long and soon will also tie the knot taking this relationship ahead.

However, his team has rubbished these reports, saying, “Karan and Drisha and childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”

The actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will soon be seen sharing screen space with his family members and actors including Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2. While in this project, he will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra, it was in the 2013 release, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which also featured the trio, Karan had worked on the project as a second unit director. 

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Sunny Deol Karan Deol Bimal Roy Drisha Dharmendra Bobby Deol Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Apne 2
Latest Video