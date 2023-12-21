Wow! Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and other celebs ace the Dunki special screening; Here are stunning pictures!

MUMBAI: The makers of the much-awaited movie Dunki threw a celebrity-only private screening at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film (YRF) prior to its release. Many Bollywood celebrities went out for the city's screening of Dunki, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, on Wednesday night. Shah Rukh Khan's love interest and main character from the film, Taapsee Pannu was spotted coming at the premiere in car. Pictured smiling for the cameras, she was seen from inside her car.

(Also read: Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more)

Along with Taapsee Pannu, the brother Sunny and father Sham Kaushal of Dunki co-star Vicky Kaushal were also seen driving up to the screening.

SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, was seen arriving to support her husband while engrossed in chat on her phone. Following the end of the 'Fighter' filming, Hrithik Roshan showed his support for the 'Dunki' team. He wore trendy eyewear to go with his casual outfit of jeans and a beige t-shirt.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani are working together for the first time with Dunki, and the anticipation for the movie is evident on social media. Thanks to advance bookings, the movie, which opens in theaters on December 21, is already bringing in a sizable sum at the box office.

According to a Sacnilk report, Dunki sold 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1 across India, collecting ₹ 10.3 crore so far. These figures are only going to get higher as time goes on; on Tuesday, Dunki collected ₹ 7.46 crore from bookings made in advance. Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani have significant parts in the film, which centers on a group of friends and their ambitions to travel.

Dunki will compete with Salaar, the massive action film starring Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, which is slated to open the next day. With key roles for Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in Dunki, Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani work together for the first time. Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are the film's producers. Kanika Dhillon, Rajkumar Hirani, and Abhijat Joshi wrote it.

(Also read: Wow! Dunki drop 5, a romantic song to be out soon, check out the teaser )

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- NDTV