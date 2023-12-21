Wow! Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and other celebs ace the Dunki special screening; Here are stunning pictures!

Many Bollywood celebrities went out for the city's screening of Dunki, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, on Wednesday night. Shah Rukh Khan's love interest and main character from the film, Taapsee Pannu was spotted coming at the premiere in luxury. Pictured smiling for the cameras, she was seen from inside her car.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 10:10
movie_image: 
Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal

MUMBAI: The makers of the much-awaited movie Dunki threw a celebrity-only private screening at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film (YRF) prior to its release. Many Bollywood celebrities went out for the city's screening of Dunki, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, on Wednesday night. Shah Rukh Khan's love interest and main character from the film, Taapsee Pannu was spotted coming at the premiere in car. Pictured smiling for the cameras, she was seen from inside her car. 

(Also read: Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more)

Along with Taapsee Pannu, the brother Sunny and father Sham Kaushal of Dunki co-star Vicky Kaushal were also seen driving up to the screening.

SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, was seen arriving to support her husband while engrossed in chat on her phone. Following the end of the 'Fighter' filming, Hrithik Roshan showed his support for the 'Dunki' team. He wore trendy eyewear to go with his casual outfit of jeans and a beige t-shirt.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani are working together for the first time with Dunki, and the anticipation for the movie is evident on social media. Thanks to advance bookings, the movie, which opens in theaters on December 21, is already bringing in a sizable sum at the box office.

According to a Sacnilk report, Dunki sold 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1 across India, collecting ₹ 10.3 crore so far. These figures are only going to get higher as time goes on; on Tuesday, Dunki collected ₹ 7.46 crore from bookings made in advance. Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani have significant parts in the film, which centers on a group of friends and their ambitions to travel.

Dunki will compete with Salaar, the massive action film starring Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, which is slated to open the next day. With key roles for Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in Dunki, Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani work together for the first time. Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are the film's producers. Kanika Dhillon, Rajkumar Hirani, and Abhijat Joshi wrote it.

(Also read: Wow! Dunki drop 5, a romantic song to be out soon, check out the teaser )

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- NDTV

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal Boman Irani Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News JAWAN ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 10:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi unaware of Reeva and Ishaan’s past love story
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Shocking! Mastermind Omi gets Adi arrested in alcohol scam
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who starred in several classic movies including Golmaal Again and Om Shanti Om, had a...
Wow! Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and other celebs ace the Dunki special screening; Here are stunning pictures!
MUMBAI: The makers of the much-awaited movie Dunki threw a celebrity-only private screening at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film (...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba brings Mannat to Angad’s bail hearing
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama to face biggest trouble after landing America
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Shreyas Talpade
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreyas Talpade
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
Sameer Wankhede
OMG! Sameer Wankhede comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s father-son dialogue; Says ‘I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those…’
pankaj
Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer
Pankaj
Exclusive! “If Pankaj Tripathi had said no, this movie would not have been made” Vinod Bhanushali
Pankaj
Exclusive! “This movie and the character has changed my life in the past 6 months” Pankaj Tripathi on the character preparation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sandeep
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Grand Plans for "Animal 3" with Ranbir Kapoor - A Twist Unveiled!