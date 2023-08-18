Wow! Take a look at the most profitable films released in the year 2022 and 2023

Bollywood is back, and how! After a smashing start with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the Hindi film industry has got a new blockbuster in the form of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The film has been on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office and has already made huge profits.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Pathaan

MUMBAI: Bollywood is back, and how! After a smashing start with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the Hindi film industry has got a new blockbuster in the form of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The film has been on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office and has already made huge profits. The year 2023, overall, has brought back Bollywood in the game, and there’s no wave of South dubbed films as such.

Also read - WOW! After Gadar 2, now Gadar 3 to happen soon? Here’s what Sunny Deol has to say

The pandemic has been a curse for all film industries, and specifically, Bollywood is among the industries which suffered the most. Till last year, except for some countable successes, the Hindi film industry saw an underwhelming phase at ticket windows. The year was dominated by South dubbed films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR. Now, the game is changed!

In 2022, 9 films made it to Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films. It included 4 South dubbed releases ( RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Karthikeya 2 and Kantara), 3 Bollywood films (The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2) and 2 Hollywood releases (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Avatar: The Way Of Water).

Coming to 2023, Bollywood is ruling the Profitable charts alongside Hollywood biggies. Surprisingly, there’s no South dubbed release in the list so far. From Bollywood, 3 films are on the list (Pathaan, The Kerala Story and Gadar 2), and 3 releases are from Hollywood (Fast X, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Oppenheimer).

Take a look at the Most Profitable Films of 2022 & 2023, along with their verdicts below:

2022:

Super-Duper Hit – The Kashmir Files & KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi)
Super-Hit – Kantara (Hindi), Karthikeya 2 (Hindi), Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Hit – Avatar: The Way Of Water & RRR (Hindi)

Also read -Gadar 2: Shocking! Bomb Blast outside a Patna theater playing the Sunny Deol starrer, suspects taken into custody

2023:

Super-Duper Hit – The Kerala Story & Gadar 2
Super-Hit – Fast X
Hit – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Pathaan & Oppenheimer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. 

 For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    
 

The Kashmir Files Kantara The Kerala Story Gadar 2 Pathaan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Check out the net worth and all the expensive possessions of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host, Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty, a prominent name in the Indian film industry, is celebrated for his directorial prowess and...
Exclusive! “It was a Neeraj Pandey show and a Hotstar project, so there was no reason to say no” - Kashmira Pardeshi
MUMBAI: Actress Kashmira Pardeshi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution....
Wow! Suhana Khan reveals about leaving home at 15 and feeling 'invisible'
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies this year. Also read -...
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he was unsure about Ananya Panday starring in Dream Girl 2
MUMBAI: Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is all set to release on August 25. Directed by Raaj...
Wow! Take a look at the most profitable films released in the year 2022 and 2023
MUMBAI: Bollywood is back, and how! After a smashing start with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the Hindi film industry has...
OMG! Sunny Deol has THIS message to give out to the actors and directors who turned him down, despite taking his help to get launched in the industry
MUMBAI: Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol had twelve flops. In fact, very few films of Deol have worked at the box office in...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Wow! Suhana Khan reveals about leaving home at 15 and feeling 'invisible'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suhana Khan
Wow! Suhana Khan reveals about leaving home at 15 and feeling 'invisible'
Ayushmann Khurrana
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he was unsure about Ananya Panday starring in Dream Girl 2
Sunny Deol
OMG! Sunny Deol has THIS message to give out to the actors and directors who turned him down, despite taking his help to get launched in the industry
Ananya
Woah! Ananya Panday wishes to make a debut again, and with THIS director
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Abhishek Bachchan reveals what qualities he inherited from his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Tamannaah Bhatia
Wow! Check out the renumerations of the top South actresses