Wow! Take a look at the star kids who are amazing photographers

Star kids have been blessed with immense talent which has been passed down to them by their celebrity parents. These Bollywood star kids have already developed their interest and love for entertainment since childhood.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 15:00
Misha

MUMBAI: Star kids have been blessed with immense talent which has been passed down to them by their celebrity parents. These Bollywood star kids have already developed their interest and love for entertainment since childhood. 

Also read - Happy Birthday Misha Kapoor: Check out 10 UNMISSABLE photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little munchkin 

From Aaradhya Bachchan to Misha Kapoor; here is a list of star kids who are amazing photographer. Take a look at their captured pictures of their celeb parents which is proof of their talent.

1. Misha Kapoor 

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a beautiful picture of herself and revealed that her daughter Misha Kapoor's hobby has made her proud. “Through my sweetheart’s eyes. She is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby! But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine,” Mira wrote. Daddy Shahid was left impressed with their daughter's talent.

2. Aaradhya Bachchan 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan manages to turn heads with her infectious smile. The star kid gets papped with her mom mostly. Well, the couple flew down to Maldives to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary and their darling daughter turned into a photographer. She clicked an adorable picture of her parents. Aishwarya shared the picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as Our Togetherness captured by The Divine Light of Our Lives. LOVE YOU AARADHYA.

3. Nysa and Yug Devgn 

Nysa is paparazzi's favourite star kid and gets papped every time she leaves her house. But, Yug rarely gets clicked. It seems as if Yug has found his calling. Kajol shared a picture of herself clicked by her son and captioned it, “Yug Devgan at work again ...”

4. Ahil Sharma 

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil has great photography skills. Aayush often shares pictures of his kids Ahil and Ayat on his social media. 

Also read - Misha, better than anything I could ever ask for: Shahid Kapoor

A few months back, the Antim actor shared a beautiful picture on his Instagram with his wife. But, what caught our attention was his caption that read, 'Sons photography skills'. Fans praised the young lad and his photography skills.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

