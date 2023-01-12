Wow! With the Dunki Drop #3, here are some unseen pictures we got to see from the movie, check it out

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh has had an incredible year so far, with his two releases becoming some of the highest grossing movies in Hindi cinema history.

Following the triumph of Atlee's Jawan, YRF’s Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is currently experiencing immense success and is eagerly anticipating Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is his third release of the year.

Dunki’s promotion activities have been going great with an announcement video and a song or as they named it, Dunki Drop #1 and Dunki Drop #2 respectively.

Earlier, we reported how the fans went crazy with Dunki Drop #2 which is the fun and loving song Lutt Putt Gaya.

Rajkumar Hirani, the director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

Now, the makers have released a new song, and they called the release Dunki Drop #3. The song is ‘Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se’ , an emotional song sung by the great singer Sonu Nigam.

With the release of the song, we got to see some unseen images of the movie. And here we are with some unseen stills from the song. Take a look at the pictures below:

As you can see in the images above, the cast looks great and it seems that they have really given their best. While the song is emotional, the images actually make us more curious about what’s in store for us.

The movie, which will be released on 21st December, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

