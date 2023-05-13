Wow! From the guest list to venue and outfits, here is all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement today

MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple will be getting engaged today and friends and family are sure to be there. Pari’s cousin Priyanka has arrived in Delhi too for the engagement.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming engagement;

Where

The engagement will take place at Raghav’s home in Kapurthala house in New Delhi today.

When

The engagement ceremony will be held as per Sikh traditions at 5pm at Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

Invitees

Priyanka Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Pari’s family and close friends from the industry will be part of the celebrations.

Outfits

Raghav will be wearing a traditional Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev while Parineeti will be wearing an outfit by Manish Malhotra.



Pari and Raghav reportedly met when they were studying together at London School of Economics.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Capsule Gill opposite Akshay Kumar. Priyanka is currently seen in the OTT series Citadel. She will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa.

