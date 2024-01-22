Wow! Trailer of the much awaited Kiran Rao directorial Laapata Ladies to be released on THIS day, deets inside

MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking process of some memorable movies.

The director's upcoming movie Laapata Ladies has been a topic of conversation since the time of its announcement. Laapataa Ladies was screened at TIFF and the response was so well that the crowd gave a standing ovation to Kiran Rao.

Earlier we got to see the teaser of the movie and the audience got excited for the movie. The audition and screen test updates about the movie made the audience really curious about what the movie holds in store for us.

A Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions movie's teaser provides a sneak peek at the hilarious comedic journey that fans may expect. 

The project is receiving praise from a wide range of people in addition to the audience; Laapataa Ladies is already receiving positive reviews.

Enthusiastic movie lovers are surely holding their breath until the movie's release because the teaser has only increased their excitement.

While the teaser garnered so much of love now we are here with another update about the movie. As per sources, the trailer of Kiran Rao's much awaited movie Laapata Ladies will be released on 24th January.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao. The screenplay for the movie, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning narrative by Biplab Goswami.

