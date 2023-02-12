Wow! Triptii Dimri is all praises for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-star Vicky Kaushal, calls him 'rabb da banda'

While Kaushal is relishing the soaring success of his latest film, recently, his Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-star Tripti Dimri went gaga over his performance and called him a ‘Rabb da banda (God’s child)’.
MUMBAI: Actor Sam Bahadur has created quite a buzz with the theatrical release of his latest venture Sam Bahadur, which released today on December 1. 

While Kaushal is relishing the soaring success of his latest film, recently, his Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-star Tripti Dimri went gaga over his performance and called him a 'Rabb da banda (God's child)'. 

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s performance in his latest venture Sam Bahadur has been lauded by several across the country. Following the release of the movie, Vicky’s upcoming venture, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-actress Tripti Dimri poured adulation on the actor and called him a ‘star’ and ‘Rabb da banda (God’s child)’.

She had reshared a post dropped by Vicky Kaushal wherein he can be seen donning an intriguing avatar from the film and he had captioned the post, “Come and witness the unbreakable spirit of a true soldier! #SamIsHere in just 2 days!” 

To this, Tripti, who will soon share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam hailed the actor and wrote, “You truly are *Rabb da banda (IYKYK). What a star you are. Can’t wait to watch this one”, resharing Kaushal’s post on her Instagram stories. Have a look right here.

As Tripti Dimri relishes the soaring success of Animal while Vicky Kaushal observes the success of Sam Bahadur, the duo is now all set to collaborate for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The Raazi star took to his Instagram account earlier this year and spilled the beans on his highly anticipated upcoming project.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari and having been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, apart from Tripti and Vicky, the film will also feature actor Ammy Virk. 

Remarkably, while the movie was slated for its arrival on August 25, 2023 earlier, the release date got altered and the announcement of the same was made this year in July, with its arrival due on February 23, 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

