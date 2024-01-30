Wow! Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh to Join the cast of No Entry 2; Filming set to commence in December

MUMBAI : Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan starred in Anees Bazmee's No Entry in 2005, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year and establish a cult following in the comic book industry. No Entry has grown to be one of the most well-known franchises throughout time thanks to its recurrent television broadcasts, and viewers have been clamoring for the sequel. Furthermore, they have inside knowledge that No Entry 2 is now being developed.

Our sources close to the project state that Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are working together on No Entry 2, and the sequel has a large cast. "While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story," revealed a source close to the development.

Over the past six months, Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have met Varun, Arjun, and Diljit several times, and each actor feels that the comedy factor in the sequel would be more than in the original 2005 movie.

"No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part," the source added.

In addition to the three main heroes, casting is now being done for No Entry 2, which will have a large ensemble cast. There will be a formal statement on No Entry 2 shortly. Varun Dhawan will end up filming his upcoming film with David Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan before moving on to No Entry 2, while Arjun will complete Singham Again.

