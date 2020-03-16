Wow! From Vijay Deverakonda to Ananya Panday, look at the fees charged by the cast of Liger

MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger' has been released in theatres today. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also features Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role.

Vijay has essayed the character of an MMA player while Ananya played the role of his love interest. Ramya is seen as Vijay's mother in the movie. However, the film didn't pull the audience to the theatres.

Talking about the remuneration of the actors, Vijay reportedly charged a whopping amount of Rs 35 crore while Ananya got Rs 3 crore as her fees. Ronit Roy who played the character of Vijay's trainer in the movie has been paid Rs 1.5 crore and Ramya received Rs 1 crore as her remuneration.

Also, boxer and Hollywood star Mike Tyson has a special appearance in the film.

The film also stars Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh.

