Wow! From Vijay Deverakonda to Ananya Panday, look at the fees charged by the cast of Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has been released in theatres today, however, the film failed to attract the fans with its storyline

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/28/2022 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Vijay Deverakonda

MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger' has been released in theatres today. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also features Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role.

Vijay has essayed the character of an MMA player while Ananya played the role of his love interest. Ramya is seen as Vijay's mother in the movie. However, the film didn't pull the audience to the theatres.

Also Read:Shocking! Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda faces backlashes from a Mumbai theatres owner for THIS reason, details inside

Talking about the remuneration of the actors, Vijay reportedly charged a whopping amount of Rs 35 crore while Ananya got Rs 3 crore as her fees. Ronit Roy who played the character of Vijay's trainer in the movie has been paid Rs 1.5 crore and Ramya received Rs 1 crore as her remuneration.

Also Read: Must Read! This is how Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda reacts to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend

Also, boxer and Hollywood star Mike Tyson has a special appearance in the film.

The film also stars Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. The film is backed by Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Vijay Deverakonda Liger Ananya Panday Ramya Krishnan Mike Tyson Ronit Roy Puri Jagannadh Karan Johar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/28/2022 - 18:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rajjo: Oh No! Rajjo is caught by Pushkar, Urvashi jealous to see Rajjo with Arjun
MUMBAI: Many new shows are being launched and StarPlus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media has come up...
Kumkum Bhagya: Upcoming Fight! Shahana and Ranbir furiously try to save Prachi, Shahana in danger
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
OMG! Vedika openly blackmails Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.  We all know that a...
Anupama: Wow! Vanraj agrees to celebrate Ganesh Utsav with the Kapadia family; Baa objects to it
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Trap! Adhik and Barkha to set up a big trap, Anupama’s weakness found?
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Latest Update! Drug dealer arrested in Sonali Phogat’s alleged murder case, details inside
MUMBAI: Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left the entertainment and political industry in shock. Sonali passed away on...
Recent Stories
Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan
Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan
Latest Video