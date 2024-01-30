Wow! Vikrant Massey and 'asli hero' Manoj Kumar Sharma pose with the black lady after the Filmfare win

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey won massive critical acclaim for playing IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. The actor recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in 12th Fail.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to pose with the black lady and thank the makers for turning his 'childhood dream into a reality.' He also shared a picture with Manoj Kumar Sharma after the win.

Vikrant took to his Instagram account to share a picture with his Filmfare award and wrote, "We’re home. FINALLY!!! (red heart emoticon) Thank you @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @zeestudiosofficial & @filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality." On his Instagram Stories, Vikrant shared a picture with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Both of them smiled for the camera and held the award together. "Asli hero (Real hero)!" he wrote in the caption.

Reacting to Vikrant's post, actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma- who directed him in A Death in the Gunj, commented, "So so proud of you my Shutuuuu!! Congratulations!!" Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte commented with red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah said, "Push boundaries, break barriers. See you at the movies." Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Saw the movie last night Vikrant!!! You were phenomenal and deserve every bit of this and more!!!"

जब एक मनोज दूसरे मनोज को अपनी फ़िल्म फ़ेयर

ट्रॉफ़ी दिखाने लाता है,

तब उस पर और भी प्यार आता है….. pic.twitter.com/RAkN5s7JDn — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) January 29, 2024

Meanwhile, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma posted the picture with Vikrant on his X account and wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane laata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar aata hai (When one Manoj comes to another Manoj to show his Filmfare trophy, then the love grows even more)."

12th Fail won big at the recently concluded 69th Filmfare Awards, including wins for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Critics), Best Editing and Best Screenplay.

Vikrant-starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. It chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, Vikrant is seen as a young boy from Chambal, who wants to join the police force.

