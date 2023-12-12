Wow! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's Joyful Jungle-Themed Baby Shower Unveiled in Fun-Filled Photos

MUMBAI: To commemorate this joyous occasion, Vikrant Massey organized a jungle-themed extravaganza for his radiant wife, Sheetal. The mom-to-be, sharing sneak peeks on her Instagram, looked stunning in a forest green strappy slip dress, complemented by minimal makeup and natural tresses. Her ensemble was adorned with statement gold earrings and a handcuff, exuding grace and joy.

Dressed in a soft pink-hued shirt paired with white-toned pants and a blazer, Vikrant, the proud daddy-to-be, joined in the festivities. A heartwarming moment captured the parents-to-be sharing a sweet kiss, symbolizing their anticipation and happiness.

The celebration featured a delectable forest-themed cake adorned with adorable animal frosting. Sheetal, showcasing her baby bump in a photo with a friend, radiated happiness throughout the event. The baby shower was not just about aesthetics; it included laughter and games, with Vikrant engaging in a blindfolded diaper-changing challenge.

Sheetal expressed her excitement by sharing the delightful pictures on social media, captioning them, "Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my baby shower." The photos capture the joy and love surrounding this special occasion.

In the world of cinema, Vikrant Massey has been riding high on success, with his recent film '12th Fail' receiving widespread acclaim. His future projects, including 'Sector 36', 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' with Taapsee Pannu, and 'Blackout' alongside Mouni Roy, promise to keep audiences entertained. Additionally, there are reports of him starring in a romantic film directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury, sharing the screen with Raashii Khanna.

Credit: FilmiBeat



