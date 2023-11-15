Wow! Vikrant Massey posts an emotional note for real - life hero of 12th Fail, Manoj Sharma

Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the success of 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The actor on Thursday took to Instagram to thank IPS officer Manoj Sharma, the real-life hero on whose struggle the film is based on.
MUMBAI : Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the success of 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The actor on Thursday took to Instagram to thank IPS officer Manoj Sharma, the real-life hero on whose struggle the film is based on. The movie is a screen adaption of a novel written by Anurag Pathak.

In his note, Vikrant called Manoj a role model. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor wrote, “Sir, You are my hero. You are my idol.  I was fortunate to have got the opportunity to portray the character of a simple and noble person like you on screen.”

“I will always be indebted to you for existing and being a role model not just for me, but for millions in this country: And giving me my own #Restart moment in real life. I love you. And always will ,” he added.

Vikrant Massey has been receiving a lot of love from all quarters for portraying IPS Manoj Sharma’s role in 12th Fail. The, released in theatres on October 27, draws from the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

12th Fail received rave reviews from critics and the audience. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie a 3-star rating and wrote in her review, “Vikrant Massey-starrer cleaves close to ground reality, with characters that make you feel that they’ve wandered off the street, dishing out life-lessons laced with dollops of inspiration.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

