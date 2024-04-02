Wow! Vyjayanthimala's Bollywood Journey: From Superstar Relationships to a Doctor's Love Story

MUMBAI: Vyjayanthimala, a prominent name in South Indian cinema, made a remarkable entry into Bollywood during the 1950s, leaving an indelible mark with her beauty and exceptional talents in acting and dancing.

Her popularity soared, making her the preferred choice for big heroes like Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, and Raj Kapoor. However, the glitz of her Bollywood journey was accompanied by personal relationship challenges that impacted her life and career.

Media reports of the time fueled stories about Vyjayanthimala's relationships with both Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, creating a strain in the friendly bond between the two legendary actors. Allegedly, her simultaneous involvement with both close friends led to disagreements and even resulted in Dilip Kumar excluding her from some of his films, including 'Ram Aur Shyam.'

Amidst the ups and downs in these relationships, Vyjayanthimala found love in an unexpected place – with Raj Kapoor's family doctor, Chamanlal Bali. While undergoing treatment from Dr. Bali, their connection deepened, leading to a serious commitment. The twist in the tale was that Dr. Bali, already married, made the bold decision to divorce and marry Vyjayanthimala.

Following their marriage, Vyjayanthimala made a significant sacrifice for love by bidding adieu to her acting career and relocating to Chennai. However, she fulfilled prior film commitments between 1968 and 1970. The couple's union resulted in the birth of their son, Suchindra Bali.

Vyjayanthimala's journey from superstar relationships to an unconventional love story with a family doctor reflects the complexities of fame, relationships, and the unexpected turns that life can take.

