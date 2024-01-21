Fascinating! Mumtaz Opens Up About Vyjayanthimala’s Reserved Behavior on Film Sets

MUMBAI: In a candid interview, veteran actress Mumtaz, renowned for her roles in films like Aapki Kasam, sheds light on the challenges she faced while working alongside the legendary Vyjayanthimala. During the 60s, a period marked by intense competition among female actors, Mumtaz entered the film industry, where established actresses like Waheeda and Vyjayanthimala held sway.

Mumtaz disclosed that the reserved behaviour of Vyjayanthimala proved challenging for newcomers like her. In an era when few heroines were friendly to those just starting, Mumtaz shared that Vyjayanthimala didn't engage in conversation with her or other newcomers. This, Mumtaz explained, was influenced by the age and status difference. Being a big star, Vyjayanthimala maintained a certain distance from newcomers, a behaviour Mumtaz acknowledged in the competitive and challenging industry.

While discussing her experiences, Mumtaz commended Waheeda Rehman for her welcoming approach to newcomers, contrasting it with Vyjayanthimala's reserved demeanour. Mumtaz also recalled instances when artists declined to give autographs in public, reflecting the industry's dynamics during that period.

Vyjayanthimala, the first South actress to make her mark in Bollywood, had a significant impact on the film industry. Starting her journey in Tamil cinema, she transitioned to Hindi cinema, dominating the 50-60s era alongside other iconic actresses. Mumtaz acknowledged Vyjayanthimala's focus on maintaining her priorities, ensuring her prowess as a classical dancer complemented her acting skills.

The interview also touched upon Mumtaz's challenges during shoots, highlighting instances when she had to travel long distances to find a washroom on set. She shared a specific incident during the shooting of the song "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar," where no washroom was nearby, prompting her to take her hairdresser along in search of one.

Vyjayanthimala's contributions to Hindi cinema, marked by remarkable dance numbers and versatile roles, cemented her legacy as one of the industry's iconic figures.

Credit: News 18