Indian Idol Season 13 : Veteran actress Mumtaz recalls the time when late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage

In yesterday’s episode, veteran actors Mumtaz and Dharmendra graced the show where the actress revealed how the late actor had proposed marriage to her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 17:19
MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

In yesterday's episode, we did see how veteran actors like Dharmendra and Mumtaz graced the show and the contestants sang their songs and took them back to the good old days.

During the episode, Mumtaz revealed how late actor Shammi Kapoor had proposed to her for marriage.

She said he came and bluntly told me that he wanted to marry me but I was too young to get married and maybe things weren’t written in destiny.

There wasn’t anything as such but I was clear I didn’t want to get married at such a young age.


Well, it was lovely to know this piece of information from the veteran actress as those days the media culture wasn’t the way it was today.
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

