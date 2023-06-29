Wow! When Katrina Kaif spoke about an important lesson on happiness in life on Koffee with Karan

MUMBAI:Katrina Kaif is one of the most bankable actresses of the Hindi Film industry. Now only does she bring glamor in films but her screen presence is hard to miss. The actress is not only on a professional high but also on the personal front since she tied the knot with her love Vicky Kaushal. The actress who was last seen in Phone Bhoot which got mixed reviews

Many celebs have made appearances on Koffee with Karan. Even Katrina has been part of the talk show several times. The time when she was seen with Varun Dhawan she spoke some wise words about life and happiness and said, “Nobody else is responsible for your happiness, and you shouldn’t give them that power, and you can’t give them that power. Because if you do, it’s not about you giving away your power. It’s that you’re burdening that person with that responsibility…”

An impressed netizen wrote, “There is this one Katrina Kaif clip that will stay by me till the day I die…” another wrote, “I will always worship her for saying this”

So true this clip of katrina kaif lives in my mind & heart rent free,she is so iconic for saying this what we all need to hearpic.twitter.com/EzCvrsc5cz https://t.co/if1iSU5meW — (@suchalikesoul) June 27, 2023

Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman KHan.

Credit- scoopwhoop