Wow! When Malaika Arora revealed how Arbaaz Khan proposed to her with the most beautiful diamond ring despite having high fever

Now, a throwback interview came into focus where Malaika spoke about Arbaaz proposing to her on her birthday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 14:45
movie_image: 
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI:  Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora made headlines when they tied the knot and were one of the most loved up and gorgeous couples in tinsel town. They set couple goals everywhere they went. However they left fans in shock when they announced their separation in 2017. The couple today live seprate lives, are dating other people and are co-parenting their son Arhaan. 

Also Read-Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

Now, a throwback interview came into focus where Malaika spoke about Arbaaz proposing to her on her birthday. Remembering the day Malaika said, “He was running with a high fever and was lying on a bed covered with a blanket. When he reached out his hand to wish me, his hand was shaking and burning with fever. To my utter surprise, he took out a box and gave me the most gorgeous diamond ring. I was touched and I cherish it till date.”

Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 18 years of marriage in 2017. The couple first met at a shoot for a commercial and sparks flew.

Also Read-Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye  

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Salman Khan Helen Salma Khan Salim Khan Sohail Khan Arjun Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-...
Must Read! Pankhuri Awasthy opens up about breastfeeding and challenges being a mom to twins, says “I’m definitely having a hard time understanding what to do…”
MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their...
What! When Mona Singh recalled Aamir Khan telling her “This is a Movie now a TV serial” during 3 Idiots rehearsal
MUMBAI:  Mona Singh was a known face on Television and made the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin an iconic one with her...
Hot! These pictures of Scam 1992 fame Shreya Dhanwanthary will leave you in awe
MUMBAI: Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Why Cheat India and rose to fame...
Wow! When Malaika Arora revealed how Arbaaz Khan proposed to her with the most beautiful diamond ring despite having high fever
MUMBAI:  Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora made headlines when they tied the knot and were one of the most loved up and...
Whoa! From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here are the jaw-dropping possessions of Saif Ali Khan
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan has made a name for himself not only in the world of Bollywood with films like Omkara, Dil Chahta...
Recent Stories
Imran Khan
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
Latest Video
Related Stories
Imran Khan
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap
Mona Singh
What! When Mona Singh recalled Aamir Khan telling her “This is a Movie now a TV serial” during 3 Idiots rehearsal
Saif Ali Khan
Whoa! From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here are the jaw-dropping possessions of Saif Ali Khan
Sakshi Malik
Fire! Sakshi Malik burns the internet with her hotness
Alia Bhatt
What! Alia Bhatt reacts to backlash on her comment that husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick; “can only hurt if you let them…”
Nushrratt
Woah! Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals about feeling 'hurt' after being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2, read more