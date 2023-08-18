Wow! When Malaika Arora revealed how Arbaaz Khan proposed to her with the most beautiful diamond ring despite having high fever

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora made headlines when they tied the knot and were one of the most loved up and gorgeous couples in tinsel town. They set couple goals everywhere they went. However they left fans in shock when they announced their separation in 2017. The couple today live seprate lives, are dating other people and are co-parenting their son Arhaan.

Now, a throwback interview came into focus where Malaika spoke about Arbaaz proposing to her on her birthday. Remembering the day Malaika said, “He was running with a high fever and was lying on a bed covered with a blanket. When he reached out his hand to wish me, his hand was shaking and burning with fever. To my utter surprise, he took out a box and gave me the most gorgeous diamond ring. I was touched and I cherish it till date.”

Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 18 years of marriage in 2017. The couple first met at a shoot for a commercial and sparks flew.

