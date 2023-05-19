WOW! Who says actresses can’t be friends, look at The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media banter

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in a film titled The Crew. The movie is currently in production and Tabu and Kareena’s social media banter has grabbed our attention.
The Crew actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI :There was a time in the Hindi film industry when it was said that two actresses cannot be friends. We used to hear and read about a lot of cat fights in the industry. However, things have changed a lot and nowadays actresses share a great rapport with each other, and they even happily star together in movies.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in a film titled The Crew. The movie is currently in production and Tabu and Kareena’s social media banter has grabbed our attention.

 

 

Also Read:  Tabu reveals how longtime pal Ajay Devgn was 'another person' while helming 'Bholaa'

Tabu posted a picture on Instagram in which she is holding a cup in her hand. Kareena commented on the picture and wrote, “Mere Bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai …where are the biscuits?” Tabu replied and wrote, “waiting to come to set and take from you.”

Now, isn’t that a cute social media banter?

Talking about The Crew, it is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and it is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh, and reportedly even Kapil Sharma has been roped in for it. According to reports, the film revolves around the aviation industry.

Meanwhile, apart from The Crew, Kareena will be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, The Buckingham Murders, and reportedly Singham Again. Talking about Tabu, she also has Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha lined up. Well, Kriti has Adipurush, Ganapath, and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.

Also Read: What! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look, netizens age shame her saying “Omg iska face kaisa ho gaya hai”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tabu Kareena Kapoor Khan Kriti Sanon The Crew Diljit Dosanjh Kapil Sharma Rhea Kapoor Ekta Kapoor
