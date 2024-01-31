Wow! Yash Raj Films appoints filmmaker Mohit Suri for a love story?

As per the sources and reports renowned filmmaker Mohit Suri is all set to collaborate with the production house Yash Raj Films for a romantic comedy, here are the details
Yash Raj

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over with his romantic thrillers, we have loved the work of the director in movies like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ek villain, Ek Villain returns and more, indeed he is one of the finest filmmakers we have who is known for crafting thrillers with the backdrop of romance. No doubt we always look forward to the director's new movies.

And now for all the fans of the director Mohit Suri, that the filmmaker is all set to collaborate with the production house YRF (Yash Raj Films) yes you heard right, filmmaker Mohit Suri have been signed by the production house YRF for an love story, well it is said that it will be a love story that will have young talents.

Also read- Must read! From Rohan Shrestha to Mohit Suri check out the dating history of actress Shraddha Kapoor

Indeed it is the mastery of the director Mohit Suri to bring the element of thrill and suspense in love stories, his previous movies are the proof, well nothing is disclosed as of now but we look forward to see what sort of project the filmmaker will offer for the biggie Yash Raj Films.

For all the movie lovers and movie buffs indeed it is a dream project that YRF and Mohit Suri are coming together for a romantic genre, what are your views on this and how excited are you for the collaboration, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri's next with Rohit Shetty’s to go on floors in 2024? Read to know more

 

