Wow! YRF to drop Tiger Ka Message tomorrow at this time

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars!! Yash Raj Films is set to drop Tiger Ka Message, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3, tomorrow at 11 am! This marks the start of the Tiger 3 promotional campaign as the film sets its eyes on the big Diwali release window.

Interestingly, tomorrow is YRF’s Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of the legendary film-maker Yash Chopra. His son, Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe brick by brick and Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, is the next big one from this franchise.

Tiger Ka Message video will have Salman Khan as the agent Tiger deliver an important message. Salman started the YRF Spy Universe with Ek Tha Tiger and has played a very crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today. So, all eyes on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF spy universe.

Tiger 3 has been directed by YRF’s homegrown film-maker Maneesh Sharma.

