Wow! From Zeenat Aman to Imran Khan, actors who will be making a comeback after a long hiatus

Zeenat Aman

MUMBAI : We saw in 2023, a lot of well known actors made a significant and noteworthy comeback into the world of acting after a considerable gap. Looks like the upcoming year of 2024 will see a continuation of thai trend. Today we bring you a list of actors who will be making their comebacks.

Zeenat Aman

The veteran Don actress who has mesmerized audiences with her beauty and talent in the 80’s will soon be making a comeback into the world of films. The actress will be seen in the film Bun Tikki co-starring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. She shared on her social media page, “The Great @azmishabana18 and @thezeenataman both I have been a huge fan of from their movies to their songs to their clothes. They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love. It’s gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades.”

Imran Khan

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor will soon be making a comeback after a really long time. He updated his fans on his social media page writing, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I’m working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.” He further added, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen.”

Fardeen Khan

Last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, Fardeen is gearing up for his comeback in Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot and said, “I am very excited about Visfot. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta with whom I have worked before is producing the film and Kookie Gulati with whom I have shot for an ad before is directing it. The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock Paper Scissors. I haven’t attempted a role like this before. It is a story told in 24 hours so it is a fast-paced crime thriller. I am very excited for it to come out soon.”

Zayed Khan

The Main Hoon Na actor shared with his fans, “Hello people! With your love and support, it’s been ‘20 YEARS’ for me in the industry. As then, once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can’t wait to share it with you guys. Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass.”

Sahil Khan

The Style actor shared, “After huge demand! 20 saal baad apke Chantu aur Bantu phir aa rahe hai eksath #Bollywood main with the writer and the director - Sam Khan absolutely delighted to work under his direction.”

Whose comeback are you excited about? Tell us in the comments below.

