Yami Gautam opens up about NOT expecting her husband Aditya Dhar to cast her in his films; Says ‘I would be absolutely fine with it’

MUMBAI : The first project Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar worked on together was the successful 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. They just got back together on Article 370, where he started acting as a writer and producer. The action-comedy Dhoom Dhaam is the next, and it will be their third relationship as professionals. It's noteworthy to note, though, that Yami won't be directing Aditya's second film.

Also read: Must Read! Yami Gautam Dhar Emphasizes Actor's Involvement in the Scripting Process

In a chat with the popular news portal recently, Yami reveals that though she doesn’t expect her husband to cast her in all his films, she yearned to play the protagonist – that is set to be essayed by a male actor – in it. Talking about it, she says, “As much as I would love to, there’s no expectations that Aditya will cast me in all of his directorials. When I read his next script, I told him that it was one of those rare moments when I wished I was a guy. The script is so brilliant. It’s such an amazing world. Regardless of that, I don’t have that expectation.”

The industry is highly competitive and often gives rise to insecurity and strains in personal relationships; it's no cakewalk for spouses to be working in the same business. However, Yami and Aditya have been straddling the world of showbiz rather successfully. “This understanding was there since the very beginning. There’s this trust that we’ve in each other as individuals and professionals. He’s the same person who cast me in Uri and gave me Article 370 and Dhoom Dhaam,” she states.

The OMG 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actor further continues, “Tomorrow if he feels that somebody else is a better fit for a part that he’s writing, I would be absolutely fine with it. I’ll be okay with it because there must be some reason [for him to not cast me]. We respect that professional line. I don’t think that line between the profession and personal life should be blurred. We’re very clear about it.”

She claims that despite the number of movies he places her in, Aditya has helped her grow as an actor in a way that cannot be compared. “I know how much he has empowered me as a person and actor and that’s far more important for me than the number of films I do with him. He hasn’t just given me one or two films but helped me with a mental make-up that will benefit me with 30 other films I do for 30 more years of my career. It’s his perspective and mind that I love and is precious to me. Having said that, if he’s meant to direct me again, it will be,” elaborates Yami, who will soon embrace motherhood.

Also read: Yami Gautam's journey in bollywood and approach to films

Credit:  NEWS 18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 10:45

