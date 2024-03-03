Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot

Yami Gautam opens up about the challenges of balancing her pregnancy with the intense shoot of her film Article 370..
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Yami Gautam

MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam recently spoke about the challenges she faced while managing her pregnancy alongside filming for her new movie Article 370. Despite the demanding nature of the shoot, Yami managed to maintain a balance between her professional commitments and her journey into motherhood.

Yami expressed her gratitude for having completed the action scenes and rigorous training before her pregnancy, leaving only the less physically demanding portions of the shoot. She highlighted how these experiences revealed her true potential and the strength of her mind.

Acknowledging the challenges she faced, Yami emphasized the importance of her role in the film and the significance of embracing motherhood. Drawing inspiration from her mother and other mothers she has observed, she was determined to balance her responsibilities with grace and dedication.

Also Read: Interesting! Yami Gautam on Approaching Films with an Open Mind

Yami credited her husband, Aditya Dhar, who also happens to be the producer of the film, for being her strongest supporter. She expressed her gratitude for the emotional support she received from him throughout the process.

Aditya Dhar, in turn, shared his feelings about this unique experience, describing it as indescribable. He highlighted the precautions taken on set, including having a panel of doctors available, to ensure Yami's well-being during the shoot.

Currently focused on promoting Article 370, Yami plays the role of intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the film. With strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth, the film has been drawing audiences to theaters, showcasing Yami's dedication and professionalism.

Yami Gautam's journey through the filming of Article 370 while managing her pregnancy serves as an inspiring example of determination, dedication, and the ability to overcome challenges with grace.

Also Read: From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Yami Gautam Dhar-Aditya Dhar, here are 4 couples who are expecting a child this year

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Yami Gautam Article 370 pregnancy Challenges professional personal balance motherhood Aditya Dhar intelligence officer Zooni Haksar promotion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot
MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam recently spoke about the challenges she faced while managing her pregnancy alongside filming...
Shah Rukh Khan's first earning at Pankaj Udhas' concert
MUMBAI: As the legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is remembered following his passing at the age of 72, an old tale...
Arjun Rampal says Om Shanti Om was a turning point
MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal, known for his diverse roles in Bollywood, reminisces about the movies that significantly impacted...
Arjun Kapoor's unique audition won him his debut movie
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, now a prominent figure in Bollywood, had an unconventional entry into the industry. Before...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish wishes Ruhi to move on, latter waits for Armaan
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
A-List stars to grace Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies premiere
MUMBAI: The much-anticipated release of Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, has generated significant...
Recent Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's first earning at Pankaj Udhas' concert
Arjun
Arjun Rampal says Om Shanti Om was a turning point
Arjun
Arjun Kapoor's unique audition won him his debut movie
Kiran
A-List stars to grace Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies premiere
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma candidly opens up on the influence of 'Gully Boy' on his career; Says ‘It feels like insaaf hua hai’
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi opens up on Akshay Kumar offering him work during a difficult time; Says ‘You start doing them’