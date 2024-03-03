Yami Gautam talks about managing pregnancy during Article 370 shoot

MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam recently spoke about the challenges she faced while managing her pregnancy alongside filming for her new movie Article 370. Despite the demanding nature of the shoot, Yami managed to maintain a balance between her professional commitments and her journey into motherhood.

Yami expressed her gratitude for having completed the action scenes and rigorous training before her pregnancy, leaving only the less physically demanding portions of the shoot. She highlighted how these experiences revealed her true potential and the strength of her mind.

Acknowledging the challenges she faced, Yami emphasized the importance of her role in the film and the significance of embracing motherhood. Drawing inspiration from her mother and other mothers she has observed, she was determined to balance her responsibilities with grace and dedication.

Yami credited her husband, Aditya Dhar, who also happens to be the producer of the film, for being her strongest supporter. She expressed her gratitude for the emotional support she received from him throughout the process.

Aditya Dhar, in turn, shared his feelings about this unique experience, describing it as indescribable. He highlighted the precautions taken on set, including having a panel of doctors available, to ensure Yami's well-being during the shoot.

Currently focused on promoting Article 370, Yami plays the role of intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the film. With strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth, the film has been drawing audiences to theaters, showcasing Yami's dedication and professionalism.

Yami Gautam's journey through the filming of Article 370 while managing her pregnancy serves as an inspiring example of determination, dedication, and the ability to overcome challenges with grace.

Credit: DNA

