Year Ender! Check out the list of best villains of the year 2023

This year has been an amazing one for all the Hindi movie buffs as we got to see some amazing characters, content and performances. We got to see some really promising debuts and some mind blowing comebacks.

By the end of the year we saw some really good action thrillers but even throughout the year, we got to watch a lot of interesting characters that really made a mark in our hearts and minds. Every character contributes to the success of the film, be it a negative character, a positive character or a grey shade.

While there are a lot of actors known for playing heroic roles, now we are here with a list of actors that won our hearts with their portrayal as villains. Take a look at the list below:

Bobby Deol – Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, was a blockbuster movie that left a strong mark on the audience with it’s ‘Animalistic’ action. While the audience were thrilled to see Ranbir in this action avatar, the audience got goose bumps on seeing Bobby Deol’s entry scene. Bobby Deol has played negative shades before but this one left a strong mark and earned him a lot of recognition.

Jaya Bachchan – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

When talking about the movie, we can say that this being a Karan Johar movie, it was a very unique movie. The chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was adorable. However, there are also other actors like Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan that stole the show with their performances. Especially Jaya Bachchan who played a negative role. Also keep in mind that Jaya Bachchan was seen on-screen after a very long time and still left a strong mark.

Emraan Hashmi – Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi is that one celebrity who is not just known for his acting skills but also for the songs that he was featured in. The actor has played various types of roles but from the first look of his character, the audience were excited to see him. The audience were not disappointed by his performance at all and loved his portrayal as a villain in the movie.

John Abraham – Pathaan

John Abraham is loved for his action sequences and while he has appeared as hero most of the times, we cannot forget that he always steals the show with his villain roles. Coming as a villain after a long time, once again he won the hearts of the audience. It is said that a spin-off on John Abraham’s character Jim is in the works.

Vijay Sethupathi – Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi has earned a lot of recognition as a villain in the South movies. His acting skills and presence on screen is unmatched but with the performance in Jawan, his value only increased and this time he even won the hearts of Hindi movie lovers.

