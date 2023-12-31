Year Ender! Check out the list of top 5 directors that won our hearts with their movies this year

While there are a lot of directors who made movies this year, we are here with a list of directors that truly won our hearts with their movies.
Siddharth

MUMBAI: This year has been an amazing one for all the Hindi movie buffs as we got to see some amazing characters, content and performances. We got to see some really promising debuts and some mind blowing comebacks.

By the end of the year we saw some really good action thrillers but even throughout the year, we got to watch a lot of interesting characters that really made a mark in our hearts and minds. Every character contributes to the success of the film, be it a negative character, a positive character, a grey shade, a lead character or even a supporting character. However, it’s not just the actors but also the directors who lead and make the movie.

While there are a lot of directors who made movies this year, we are here with a list of directors that truly won our hearts with their movies. Take a look at the list below:

Siddharth Anand – Pathaan

Siddharth Anand has won our hearts even before and this time, with Pathaan marking SRK’s comeback, Siddharth Anand did a fabulous job and made a mark with his action that kept us all hooked till the end.

Karan Johar – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

This was by far the most unique movie of Karan Johar and it really gave a refreshing perspective towards many social issues. No one can make a larger-than-life movie the way Karan Johar does. The movie was a family oriented movie and it entertained everyone.

Atlee – Jawan

Earlier we have seen a clash between South movies and Hindi movies. Well, this time we saw a collaboration of South and Hindi with Atlee, a South director making a Hindi film and we must say, the director did an outstanding job. From the action sequences, the music, the visualisations to representation of characters, everything was on point. The movie made us laugh, cry and pumped up. All in all, it was a total entertainer.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra – 12th Fail

Storytelling is an art and we know it. However, doing complex things are somehow simpler than doing simple things and that is what Vidhu Vinod Chopra is best at doing. The struggle shown in the movie was felt by the audience and so was the success of the movie. This was truly an amazing movie.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga – Animal

The movie was named right, not just in terms of the character but also in terms of the story and the success it got as there was no control and no way to stop this animal to spread its fever on the audiences. The action in the movie was never seen before and thus the movie has raised the bar really high for action. Animal has become a sensation and every aspect of the movie has been loved by the audiences.

Which one is your favourite movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Animal Pathaan JAWAN 12th Fail rocky aur rani kii Prem Kahani Sandeep Reddy Vanga Siddharth Anand Atlee Vidhu Vinod Chopra Karan Johar
