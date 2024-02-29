Yodha actress Disha Patani reveals how she owes her career to Karan Johar

MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra, will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read -Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out

The makers released the first poster of the movie earlier and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience. The movie will be a theatrical release and will be released on 15th March, 2024.

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of the movie which was something that the audience were waiting for eagerly.

Now, the team of Yodha got in touch with the media. Disha Patani revealed some interesting things as she talked about Karan Johar being the reason she is here right now.

During the event, Disha Patani revealed an important detail of her life and said, “He was the first person who actually spotted me when I was modelling. I was only 18 and I feel I wouldn’t have been here if he had not spotted me at that time. So I feel like that was the opportunity that he gave me.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra also added to this by saying that “Heere ki pehchan Johar ko hi hai.”

Disha Patani went on to say, “It was such an honour, I had so much fun working with Sahil, Pushkar, you guys are amazing and so organized, we knew exactly what we were doing and I had so much fun. Sid is amazing.”

Surely, we will be waiting for this upcoming movie Yodha as it looks very promising.

Also read - Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha’s promo and certificate details

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.