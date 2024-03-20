Yodha: Makers announce another single ‘Qismat Badal Di’ by Ammy Virk and B Praak

MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Yodha: Raashii Khanna shares special message with her fans - you just can't miss it

The movie has hit the big screens and the audience is loving the experience that this action thriller movie is catering. When it comes to the performances, fans are expressing their love for Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Earlier, Raashii Khanna expressed her gratitude towards her fans for appreciating her performance. The actress posted a series of picture with a thanking note in the caption.

While the audience is enjoying the experience of this action-packed thriller, the makers have dropped another surprise for the fans. So the makers have announced another single from the movie. The song name is Qismat Badal Di, sung by Ammy Virk and B Praak.

Check out the announcement post below:

Before the release of the movie, the makers had also released a romantic track from the movie wherein we get to witness the strong chemistry between Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra. The song is titled ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’.

The makers had also announced another romantic track ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’, wherein we got to see Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra having an ultra-cute chemistry.

Right before the release of the movie, the makers had also posted an action promo from the movie which gave a little more glimpse of Disha Patani and her character. The action promo was served like a cherry on the cake as it really hyped up the audience for the movie.

Also read - Yodha: Raashii Khanna shares special message with her fans - you just can't miss it

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.