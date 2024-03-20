Yodha: Makers announce another single ‘Qismat Badal Di’ by Ammy Virk and B Praak

While the audience is enjoying the experience of this action-packed thriller, the makers have dropped another surprise for the fans. So the makers have announced another single from the movie. The song name is Qismat Badal Di, sung by Ammy Virk and B Praak.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:48
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Yodha: Raashii Khanna shares special message with her fans - you just can't miss it

The movie has hit the big screens and the audience is loving the experience that this action thriller movie is catering. When it comes to the performances, fans are expressing their love for Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Earlier, Raashii Khanna expressed her gratitude towards her fans for appreciating her performance. The actress posted a series of picture with a thanking note in the caption.

While the audience is enjoying the experience of this action-packed thriller, the makers have dropped another surprise for the fans. So the makers have announced another single from the movie. The song name is Qismat Badal Di, sung by Ammy Virk and B Praak.

Check out the announcement post below:

Before the release of the movie, the makers had also released a romantic track from the movie wherein we get to witness the strong chemistry between Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra. The song is titled ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’.

The makers had also announced another romantic track ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’, wherein we got to see Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra having an ultra-cute chemistry.

Right before the release of the movie, the makers had also posted an action promo from the movie which gave a little more glimpse of Disha Patani and her character. The action promo was served like a cherry on the cake as it really hyped up the audience for the movie.

Also read - Yodha: Raashii Khanna shares special message with her fans - you just can't miss it

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Disha Patani Raashi Khanna Dharma Productions Hindi movie Bollywood Updates Bollywood upcoming hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Here comes the highly entertaining trailer of TVF's first Weekly series 'Very Parivarik'! Releasing on March 22nd, 2024!
MUMBAI: TVF (The Viral Fever) has been a steady force in providing the public with highly entertaining and fascinating...
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Video: Kunal Kemmu performing live his debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ from ‘Madgaon Express’ is the best thing you will...
Dhanush and Kamal Haasan make the Ilaiyaraaja biopic launch a MEMORABLE affair - deets inside
MUMBAI: "After much anticipation, fans of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja can now rejoice as the official launch of his...
Ahmedabad delves into the colors of Madgaon Express when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi visited the city for the screening while they also enjoyed authentic meal
MUMBAI: The comedy entertainer Madgaon Express, which is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the...
Heartfelt Moment Captured: A fan of Allu Arjun gets emotional after meeting him!
MUMBAI: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Faisal Khan to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Recent Stories
Kunal
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kunal
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
Dhanush
Dhanush and Kamal Haasan make the Ilaiyaraaja biopic launch a MEMORABLE affair - deets inside
Kunal
Ahmedabad delves into the colors of Madgaon Express when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi visited the city for the screening while they also enjoyed authentic meal
Allu
Heartfelt Moment Captured: A fan of Allu Arjun gets emotional after meeting him!
Sharvari
Sharvari Secures Top Credit Before John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa"
Kriti
Kriti Sanon showcases her sense of style with her brand-new Motorola smartphone.